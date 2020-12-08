Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Thane resident has been booked for allegedly cheating a Kerala trader of Rs 74.50 lakh over supply of a face mask-making machine, police said on Tuesday.

No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway, a Kasarwadavli police station official said.

"The Kochi-based complainant has claimed the accused, a machinery supplier here, took money but failed to keep his promise of supplying a face mask-making machine manufactured in China," he said.

