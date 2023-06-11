Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): Kerala Police has registered a case against five persons including a reporter of Asianet News for "forgery, conspiracy and defamation" after the Students' Federation of India (SFI) state secretary filed a complaint against them.

The case has been registered against Students' Federation of India Principal Dr VS Joy, Archaeology Dept Coordinator Dr Vinod Kumar Kallolikal, KSU State President Aloysius Xavier, KSU unit in-charge CA Fazil and Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy Aftermath: Railway Ministry Launches Drive To Ensure Safety of Signalling Equipment, Relay Rooms.

PM Arsho lodged a complaint, alleging that Maharaja College intentionally posted an incorrect result for an exam in which he did not even register, with the purpose of insulting and defaming him.

Arsho further claimed that the reporter and others disseminated this false information through social media.

Also Read | Ajmer-92 Controversy: 'Girls Can Make Even the Biggest Person Slip', Says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah (Watch Video).

A controversy erupted after the website of the college showed the results where PM Arsho's mark sheet showed marks received as zero, but was stamped "passed".

The SFI leader said he had not even registered for the Archeology examination which he "passed".

PM Arsho is a former post-graduate student of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam.

However, the College principal VS Joy said that a technical error had caused the confusion.

"What happened in Arsho's case was a technical error. The marks are zero but the mark sheet erroneously mentioned 'passed'. What Arsho said was right and he did not even register for this exam," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has opposed the actions against the reporter and called it "undemocratic" and "encroachment" towards press freedom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)