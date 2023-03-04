Visual of the rescue operation by Southern Naval Command (Photo: ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Over 5000 litres of water was sprayed after a massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, the Southern Naval Command said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Brahamapuram waste plant in Kochi.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders Release of Death Row Convict Found To Be Juvenile at the Time of Crime.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

In addition to the defence fire tenders on the ground, aerial firefighting is also being carried out using large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersal Eqpt by naval ALH, the Southern Naval Command said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Teacher Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Classroom While Teaching Children in Bapatla District.

Further details are underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)