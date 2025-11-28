Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 28 (ANI): Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been booked on charges of alleged rape, criminal intimidation, and coerced abortion, with the FIR listing multiple non-bailable sections. Kerala Police have also arraigned his friend Joby Joseph as the second accused in the case.

According to the FIR, the survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted by Rahul on March 4 this year at her flat in Thrikkannapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. The complaint states that Rahul allegedly assaulted her and forced her into sexual intercourse.

Also Read | 'Modi Ji, India's Children Are Choking in Front of Us': Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Questions PM Narendra Modi 'Silence'.

Later on March 17 at the same flat, Rahul allegedly recorded nude videos of the survivor on his mobile phone without her consent, after threatening her. The FIR notes that the MLA warned her that he would "destroy her life" if she disclosed the relationship to anyone.

The survivor told the police that, despite knowing she was pregnant, Rahul again raped her at the Thrikkannapuram flat on April 22 and later, for two days in May at the MLA's Build Tech Summit flat in Palakkad.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Accused of Raping 6-Year-Old Arrested After Encounter in Bhopal.

The second accused, a close friend of Rahul, allegedly picked up the survivor from Kaimanam in Thiruvananthapuram on May 30 and gave her abortion pills while driving her in a car.

The FIR states that Rahul then allegedly forced the survivor to consume the pills, leading to an induced abortion. He allegedly threatened her again, warning her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Police are proceeding with further investigation based on the detailed complaint.

The police fast-tracked the case after the woman and her family met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's office in the Secretariat on November 27.

The FIR, initially lodged at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station, was later transferred to the Nemom Police Station as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, tight security has been deployed by Kerala Police at the residence of MLA Rahul Mankootathil in Adoor in Pathanamthitta district.

Police teams remain stationed in and around the house as precautionary measures.

The case has been registered under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape on the same woman.It also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act relating to transmission of offensive digital content.The offences cumulatively carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

SFI Pathanamthitta District Committee staged a protest march to the MLA 's residence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)