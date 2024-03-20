Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday visited a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to meet an RSS worker and mandal karyavahak who was attacked by miscreants in Kattakada.

MoS V Muraleedharan visited Vishnu (RSS worker) in the hospital and further alleged that the people who attacked Vishnu were supporters of the ruling party which was protecting them. Even though the attack was in public, police could not book the culprits.

Also Read | Rewari Factory Blast: Six Workers Succumb to Injuries; CM Nayab Singh Saini Meets Injured, Announces Financial Relief (See Pics).

"The Pinarayi Vijayan government should change its attitude of leaving people's lives to the generosity of the drug mafia. People would be able to live safely. The government should allow the police to investigate the case freely," he added.

According to police, Vishnu (25) a RSS worker was attacked by a group of five people when he was returning home after attending a temple festival. The incident happened around 11 pm last night.

Also Read | PM Modi-Zelenskyy Phone Call: Ukrainian President Appreciates India's Support for Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Amid War With Russia.

He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. He has injuries on his chest, head and back of his body. Police said that the investigation is underway and the reason behind the attack is personal vendetta not political.

V Muraleedharan also said in a statement that the ruling party is protecting the accused in the death of veterinary College student Sidharthan's death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)