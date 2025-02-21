Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Thalassery Police on Friday registered a case against over 50 CPI (M) workers for allegedly locking up police officers and releasing an accused individual from custody on Thursday.

The accused, a CPI(M) worker, was wanted in connection with an assault on four police personnel during a temple festival the previous day.

As per police, "A case has been registered against over 50 CPI (M) workers for allegedly locking up police officers who were attempting to take into custody a person accused of assaulting police personnel a day ago amidst a temple festival near Thalassery."

According to Thalassery Police, the initial altercation occurred during a temple festival when clashes broke out between BJP and CPI(M) activists; police officers on duty intervened to control the situation but were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) workers, who also obstructed them from performing their duties. Twenty-seven CPI(M) activists were named as accused in the assault case.

On Thursday afternoon, when police officers attempted to arrest one of the accused CPI(M) activists, they were confronted by a large group of party workers. The officers were reportedly locked inside a room, and the accused was forcibly freed from custody.

