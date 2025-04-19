Devotees participate in 'Way of the Cross' procession in Ollur. (Photo/ANI)

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): Over 5,000 devotees took part in the solemn 'Way of the Cross' procession at St Antony's Forane Church in Ollur in Kerala's Thrissur on Good Friday.

The event was presided over by Parish Priest Father Kuthur Varghese.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

Visuals showed devotees walking in silence, wearing white clothes, in remembrance of Jesus Christ.

Earlier in the day, several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, extended their Good Friday wishes and reflected on the significance of the day.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emperors.

"On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence."

Rahul Gandhi also posted, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all."

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the Friday before Easter, which commences with Palm Sunday and concludes with Easter, typically falling in March or April.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans.

The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)