Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): A man accused in an attempted murder case has been arrested from Hyderabad Airport, the Kerala Police informed on Friday.

According to the police, Interpol had issued a red notice against the accused - Abu Sufyan, who had fled to Saudi Arabia after committing the crime. Based on this, authorities there informed the Kerala State Interpol Liaison Officer Inspector General S Sreejith about the arrest of the accused through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.

The accused was then brought to Hyderabad through the Indian Consulate and was taken into custody by a team led by Poonthura police sub-inspector Suresh Kumar and civil police officer Manu on the instructions of Divya Gopinath, Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner of Police. (ANI)

