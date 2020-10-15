Thrissur (Kerala) [India], October 15 (ANI): After seven murders within a span of three weeks were reported in Thrissur district, Kerala police are carrying out raids in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts code-named "Operation Ranger".

Thrissur Range DIG A Surendran, who headed the raids, said that several weapons were seized during the raids in various districts and these will continue in the coming days.

The police have deployed special teams at various police stations to compile a complete list of goons in the cases under investigation and to arrest those who are absconding.

The police teams are conducting multiple raids at various locations and more than 500 hideouts of goons are on police radar.

There are reports that the rivalry between gangs resulted in violent clashes and some of the murders were a result of this.

The police have been criticized for the killings in Thrissur district and have intensified their action. (ANI)

