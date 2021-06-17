Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 17 (ANI): As the Kerala government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions from Thursday, Kerala police has issued guidelines for commuters allowing unrestricted traveling in areas where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 8 per cent.

In the guidelines issued by Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera, the police said, "A pass is not required to travel to and from the locations where restriction are relaxed (where TPR is less than 8 per cent) and where partial lockdown exist But passengers should carry the filled self affidavit."

A police pass is required for those traveling from these two categories to places where a complete lockdown exists in connection with medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction activities, and industrial needs.

A police pass will also be required to travel from existing lockdown locations to the area where the partial lockdown is imposed and where the restrictions are lifted.

"Those who find it difficult to get the pass can obtain the pass from the concerned police station by preparing the application on white paper along with the required documents. The application should include the full address including the name and ward number of the destination, the travel requirement, the name and address of the person traveling, the mobile number, and the number of the vehicle," the guideline said.

In regions with the enhanced triple lockdown (where TPR is higher than 30 per cent) exist travel will be allowed in and out of the locations for exams, medical purposes, and funeral ceremonies. Police have asked the commuters to carry an appropriate identification card, hall ticket, and medical records.

In the wake of a resumption of liquor sale in the state from Thursday, the police have directed people arriving at sales outlets and bars to use masks and sanitizers and maintain social distance. The state police chief has directed to intensify patrolling near such establishments to ensure the following of COVID protocols.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced several relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and said it will be allowed on the basis of the test positivity rate under local self-government bodies. (ANI)

