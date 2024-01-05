Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): Police registered a case against 100 "identifiable people" who took part in a protest march organised by Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) near the Kannur Collectorate.

The individuals were booked for trespassing the Collectorate and obstructing traffic. However, reports say that no case has been filed against Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) MLA M Vijin.

The MLA got into a verbal spat with a sub-inspector, Shameel and other cops when he came to the collectorate to kick off the strike organised by the nurses association.

The demonstrators entered the premises of the Collectorate as there were no policemen at the gate. A few policemen arrived while the protestors were waiting for the MLA to formally inaugurate the protest. The cops allegedly asked the MLA's name, who accompanied the protestors.

The sequence of events irked the MLA and he warned the cops not to act like 'Suresh Gopi', an actor who is known for his portrayal of cop in several movies. Vijin intended to point out the high-handedness of the police personnel.

The MLA also pointed out the force is being led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the cops should not be defamed by the government by acts of this kind.

The MLA while reacting to the media about the episode also slammed the conduct of the police. He noted that the situation would have not escalated if the cops had shown some decency. (ANI)

