Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): Kerala Police have registered an FIR after a pickup van driver was killed when concrete girders fell from an under-construction section of the Aroor-Thuravoor Elevated Highway early Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (47), resident of Jishnu Bhavanam, Thekkekkara Kizhakku, Harippad in Alappuzha.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here's All You Need to Know.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the officials of the construction company, who allegedly failed to implement adequate safety and traffic control measures while placing the girders on the pillars near Eramalloor Moham Hospital.

The case has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder, at Aroor Police Station.

Also Read | Mumbai: Former Australian Minister Andrew Robb Collapses During Maritime Exhibition at NESCO Centre, Rescued by Police.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am. The girders collapsed onto the moving van, trapping the driver. His body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation and shifted to the hospital.

Efforts are underway to remove the fallen girders, and traffic has been restricted on the national highway. Vehicles from Ernakulam are being diverted from Aroor, and rerouting is also in place at Cherthala Junction.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kerala held a protest in Alappuzha after the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)