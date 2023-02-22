Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) The Kerala police has decided to implement a slew of measures, like intensifying anti-drug activities, improving public image of the force by taking strict action against errant officers and reducing the emergency response times, to make its functioning more efficient and effective.

These measures were discussed and decided to be implemented in a high level meeting which was headed by State Police Chief Anil Kant and attended by ADGPs, Zone IGs, Range DIGs and District Superintendents of Police, according to a release issued by the State Police Media Centre (SPMC).

In the meeting, actions under the KAAPA Act, intensifying drug seizure activities and the improvements in it, general public's approach towards police and other policing measures were assessed and suggestions were given to make them even more effective, the release said.

It was discussed in the meeting that there were still isolated incidents of errant officers not conducting themselves properly before the public and that this cannot be allowed.

Strong action was suggested against the officers responsible for such incidents and the District Police Chiefs were directed to speed up the stringent legal action being taken against the few police officers who are involved in anti-social activities, it said.

Action should be taken against such persons irrespective of rank, punitive measures should be taken in such a way that there is no opportunity to escape through the loopholes of the law and proper legal advice should be sought for this, were some of the recommendations made in the meeting

"District Police Chiefs were asked to give priority to strengthening District Special Branches," it added.

In the meeting, District Police Chiefs were also directed to take the initiative to ensure CCTV coverage of maximum public places and to seek help of traders' organizations and residents associations for the same.

It was noted in the meeting that Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) calls to 112 should be attended to in the shortest possible time and District Police Chiefs were directed to take steps to reduce the time it now takes to get help in each district, the release said.

A special plan was recommended to be prepared to strengthen police action against cyber frauds and it was directed that in cases registered at police stations under the BUDs (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme) Act, immediate action be taken and the information reported to the competent authority appointed by the government.

The functioning of the police stations will also be properly evaluated at the highest level and for that, senior police officers will make lightning inspections, it said.

