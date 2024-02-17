Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): Leaders of various political parties started a twelve-hour protest in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday morning following the death of a 50-year-old man who was attacked by wild elephants.

The victim, identified as Poul, a native of Pakkam in Pulpally, was attacked by a herd of elephants on Friday morning and died on his way to Kozhikode Medical College.

He was an employee of the Kuruva tourism project.

After the death of Poul, the United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a dawn-to-dusk protest (6 am to 6 pm) and started their protest outside Wayanad district collectorate on Saturday morning.

This is the third death in an elephant attack in this area since January 30.

On January 30, a 55-year-old man, identified as Lakshman, a resident of Narikkal near Mananthavady, was killed by wild elephants.

Similarly, on February 10, a 47-year-old man, identified as Ajeesh, was trampled by a wild elephant near Mananthavady.

The elephant, known as 'Belur Makhna,' had a radio collar installed by the Karnataka Forest Department. It attacked him in the compound of a house early in the morning. (ANI)

