Thiruvananthapuram/Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): After Kerala Congress' women's wing president Lathika Subash stepped down from the post and tonsured head in front of party headquarters, many other leaders have resigned from the party including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Ramani P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 district level office bearers, seven-block presidents in Kannur.

Ramani, the former district panchayat president of Thiruvananthapuram, said she was offered Vamanapuram constituency, which was not given to her by the Congress leadership when the final list came out, resigned from the party.

She said that more leaders would resign from Congress protesting against the apathy shown particularly to women candidates by the party.

While in Irikkur in Kannur, where Congress denied ticket to KC Joseph, a strong loyalist of Oommen Chandy, 23 district Congress committee office bearers, seven-block Congress presidents, and Mahila Congress office leaders also resigned from Kannur district.

The resignation is against the candidature of Sajeev Joseph from Irikkur in Kannur, which also includes KPCC General Secretary Sonny Sebastian, whose name according to reports was suggested instead of Joseph by leaders from the district.

Those resigned include KPCC secretaries MP Murali, VN Jayaraj, Chandran Thillankeri and KV Philomina.

In Pathanamthitta, former district Congress committee president Mohan Raj resigned from the party after being denied a ticket.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing inside the party over the candidate selection process adopted by state leadership which may result in more resignation in the coming days. (ANI)

