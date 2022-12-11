Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 11 (ANI): A pregnant tribal woman from Kadukumanna village, in Kerala's Palakkad district, was carried by her relatives to the hospital in a makeshift stretcher.

According to the sources, the pregnant woman, identified as Sumanthi Murukan was consulting doctors at Kottathara Tribal Speciality Hospital and her delivery was scheduled for next week.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Preparation for General Polls in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam Calls MPs Meeting in Delhi.

But Sumathi went into labor on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Her relatives called for an ambulance but it could not reach the village as the road was damaged.

Sumathi's s relatives took her in a temporary stretcher and walked three and a half kilometers through the forest till the main road. From there, Sumathi was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Karaikal Allowed To Venture Into Sea After 7 Days.

Sumati delivered a baby boy right after reaching the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)