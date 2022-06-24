Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, Kerala. Screengrab from video shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Twitter

(Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Kainatty near Kalpetta here was vandalized on Friday allegedly by the Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleged that "goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalized it.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,898 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

A protest march of the SFI, the students' wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalized it.

The student organization were protesting against the creation of buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray Dares Rebels To 'Win Elections Sans Sena, Thackeray Name'.

"This happened in the presence of the Police. It's a clear conspiracy by CPM leadership. For the past five days, ED has questioning him (Rahul Gandhi) after that I don't know why Kerala the CPI(M) is going in the way of Narendra Modi to attack him. I think Sitaram Yehcury will take necessary action," said Congress leader KC Venugopal reacting to the vandalization of the party office.

"I think CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will take necessary action," added Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

CM Vijayan said, "There is freedom for democratic protests and expressing an opinion in our land. But going in the direction of attacks is the wrong tendency. The government will take strong action against the accused." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)