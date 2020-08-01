Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): As many as 1,129 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the active coronavirus cases in the state to 10,862.

"Kerala recorded 1,129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,862," said Chief Minister's Office.

On Friday, Kerala had reported its first death of a police officer due to COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,65,103 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

