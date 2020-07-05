Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 5 (ANI): As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228.

"Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,228," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Also Read | Assam Govt Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Norms in Kamrup Metropolitan District, Stand-Alone Grocery Shops to Open Between 11 Am & 4 Pm from July 6 to July 10.

A total of 3,174 patients in the state have recovered from the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala | 225 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Past 24 Hours, Total 3,174 Patients Have Recovered from Disease So Far: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)