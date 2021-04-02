Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 2 (PTI) Kerala reported 2,508 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 10 health workers and 14 related deaths on Friday, pushing the caseload to 11.29 lakh and the toll to 4,646.

As many as 2,287 people were cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 10,98,526.

Active cases stood at 26,407.

A total of 51,783 samples were examined on Friday, taking the overall number to 1,32,64,994, health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

The test positivity rate stood at 4.84 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode accounted for the highest number of infections with 385, followed by Ernakulam 278, Kannur 272, Malappuram 224 and Thiruvananthapuram 212.

Of the positive cases, 132 had come from outside the state and 2,168 were infected through local transmission.

Ten health workers were among those infected, she said.

Currently, 1,39,837 people are under observation, including 4,172 in hospitals.

