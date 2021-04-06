Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6 (PTI): In the highest spike in recent days, Kerala recorded 3,502 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 14 health workers, taking the total caseload to11.41 lakh and the active cases to 29,962, the state government said.

As many as 1898 people have been cured of the infection, takingthe total recoveries to 11,06,123, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The total number of covid cases has mounted to 11,41,092.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 59,051 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was5.93 per cent.

So far, 1,34,54,186 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam accounted the highest number of cases with 487, followed by Kozhikode 402, Kottayam 354, Thrissur 282, Malappuram 261 and Thiruvananthapuram 210 and Wayanad 118.

The toll has climbed to 4,694 with 14 recent deaths being added to the tally.

Of the new cases, 148 had come from outside the state and 3,110 were infected through contact, the press release said.

As many as 1,49,368 people are under observation, including 4,725 in hospitals.

