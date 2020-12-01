Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI): Kerala registered 5,375 COVID-19 cases and 6,151 recoveries on Monday, while over 60,000 people are presently undergoing treatment for the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The toll has climbed to2,270 with26 fatalities, she said in a press release.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farm Unions Reject Centre’s Offer to Form Committee For Discussion Over Farm Laws.

In the last 24 hours, 58,809 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate touched 9.14 per cent.

So far 63,21,285 samples have been sent for testing, the minister said.

Also Read | Government Never Spoke About Vaccinating Entire Country, Says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry.

While Malappuram recorded the maximum of 886 cases, Thrissur had 630, Kottayam 585, Kozhikode 516 and Ernakulam 504.

Of the positive cases, 48 are health workers, 114 people had come from outside the state and 4,596 were infected through contact, the release added.

Active cases stood at 61,092.

With 6,151 people getting cured, the total recoveries so far has gone up to 5,44,864.

The total caseload has touched 6,08,357.

As many as 3,10,611 people are under observation in various districts, including 15,117 in various hospitals.

Three new areas were added to the list of hot spots and six removed on Tuesday, taking the total number to 501. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)