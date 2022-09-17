Thrissur (Kerala) [India], September 17 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday offered prayers at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala.

He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant on the visit.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar To Visit US From September 18 to 28 for 77th UN General Assembly Session, Bilateral Meets.

He prayed at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family. He also made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman Prof PK Vijayan welcomed the Reliance Industries chairman at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation.

Also Read | Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Says Need to ‘Think About’ Collegium System of Appointment.

Earlier on Friday, he had visited and offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.

Reliance Jio is all set to launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is 18 nearly 18 months from now.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani made the announcement while addressing the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting via immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest Rs 2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received around Rs 1.5 lakh worth of bids.

India is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services by October, Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said last week.5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)