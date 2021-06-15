Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 (PTI) Kerala reported 12,246 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 27,48,204 and the toll to 11,508.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 13,536 people being discharged, taking the total to 26,23,904.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of positive cases today--1,702, followed by Kollam with 1,597 and Thiruvananthapuram with 1,567 cases.

"Out of those found infected today, 85 reached the state from outside while 11,459 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 633 are yet to be traced.

Sixty nine health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.

She said 1,04,120 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,13,93,618

The test positivity rate was 11.76 per cent.

Currently, there are 1,12,361 people under treatment in the state.

There are 5,06,437 people under observation, out of whom 29,225 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Ten regions were added to the list of hot spots and two were removed, taking its total number to 889.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)