Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 (PTI): Kerala on Saturday reported 12,456 new Covid-positive cases and 135 related deaths, taking the total affected in the State to 29,61,584 and the toll of fatalities to 13,640 so far.

State Health Minister Veena George said 1,19,897 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.39 per cent.

Till now, 2,34,38,111 samples were tested.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,640 followed by Thrissur 1,450 and Ernakulam 1,296.

"Of those found infected today, 58 reached the State from outside while 11,677 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 659 is yet to be traced. As many as 62 health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 12,515 recuperated from the disease taking the total cured to 28,43,909.

Currently, there are 1,03,567 people under treatment in the State.

There are 3,90,972 under observation out of which 24,437 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

