Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): Kerala on Sunday reported 1,408 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Two people lost their lives to the infection during the last 24 hours and 27 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the Central government. With this, the death toll from the infection in the state has gone up to 66,180.

According to the Kerala health bulletin, the state presently has 14,153 active cases including 189 people undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals.

As per the state health bulletin, 3,033 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 25,325 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

