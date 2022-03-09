Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,421 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the state government, the state has 11,879 active cases.

Also Read | BJP Trains National Investigating Agencies to Fabricate False Cases, Alleges Sanjay Raut.

The bulletin said that 2,130 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours and 71 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth Rs 268 Crore in Akshaya Gold Ponzi Scam Case.

With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 66,462. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)