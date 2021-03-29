Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Monday evening.

The state also recorded 11 deaths in the said period, taking the death toll to 4,590 the department informed.

While 1,897 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, there are still 24,223 active COVID cases in Kerala.

The total COVID recoveries in the state stand at 10,90,419. (ANI)

