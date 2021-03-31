Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,653 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to the state Health Department, 10,94,404 patients have recovered from the disease so far in Kerala. The state has 25,249 active cases.

India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

Eight states account for 84.73 per cent of the 53,480 COVID-19 cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

