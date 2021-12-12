Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Kerala has reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

With this, the total count of the cases in the state has gone up to 5,190,810.

Also Read | Rakesh Tikait to Visit Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu for Farmers’ Meet, Says ‘We Organise Meetings Wherever People Call Us’.

During the last 24 hours, 3,856 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,108,312.

While 34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 42,967.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Thane Woman Duped Of Rs 92,509 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating SBI Official; Case Registered.

There are currently 38,361 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Kerala reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kochi, said state Health Minister Veena George on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)