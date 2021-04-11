Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI) Kerala logged 6,986 new COVID-19 cases, including 27 health workers, and 16 realted deaths on Sunday, taking the total affected to 11.67 lakh and the toll to 4,783, the health department said.

As many as 2,358 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,17,700.

A total of 65,003 samples were examined on Sunday, taking the overall number to 1,37,68,841

The test positivity rate stood at 10.75 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of 1,271 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 842 and Malappuram with 728.

"Among those found infected today, 197 reached the state from outside while 6,258 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 504 are yet to be traced.

Twenty seven health workers are also among the infected," the department said.

Currently, 44,389 people are under treatment in the state.

A total of 1,70,810 people are under observation, out of which 6,485 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Nine regions were added to the list of hotspots, taking the overall number to 391.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)