Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala registered 7,555 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 74 related deaths on Sunday taking the total affected in the state to 48,45,115 and the toll to 26,865.

Also Read | Bhopal: Mob Forces Woman To Remove Burqa in Islampura, Shows Viral Video; 2 Arrested.

State health minister Veena George said 73,157 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio over 10 per cent.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Should Be Picked Only if He Does Proper Bowling in Warm-Up Games, Says Gautam Gambhir.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday--998, followed by neighbouring Ernakulam with 975 cases and Thiruvananthapuram with 953 cases.

"Currently there are 87,593 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 10 per cent are admitted in the hospitals," the minister said in a release.

George said out of those who were found infected today, 44 reached the state from outside while 7,162 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 278 are yet to be traced. Seventy one health workers are also among the infected.

There are 3,11,361 people under observation in the state out of which 10,205 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Meanwhile, 10,773 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total cured in the state to 47.39 lakh.

The Minister also said that 93.8 per cent (2,50,78,552) of the targeted population has been vaccinated with the first dose while 45.5 per cent (1,21,69,186)received the second dose too.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)