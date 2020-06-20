Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): The highest single-day spike of 127 positive COVID-19 cases was reported in Kerala on Saturday, there are 1450 active cases now in the State, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

There are 111 hotspots across the State so far while 57 negative cases have been reported in the state today.

With the highest single-day increase of 14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 3,95,048 on Saturday.

The death toll has gone up to 12,948 in the country with 375 persons succumbing to the infection. (ANI)

