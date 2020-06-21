Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 21 (ANI): Kerala on Sunday reported its highest number of 133 new COVID-19 cases on a single day so far taking the total active cases in the state to 1,490, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

So far, 1,659 patients have been cured of COVID-19 in the state. The new positive cases included 16 persons from Thrissur district, 15 from Palakkad district, 13 from Kollam district, 11 from Idukki district, 10 each from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, nine from Thiruvananthapuram district, eight from Pathanamthitta district, six from Kasargod district and five from Ernakulam district.

Of the new cases, 80 have come back from foreign countries (Kuwait-35, Saudi Arabia-18, UAE-13, Bahrain-5, Oman-5, Qatar-2, Egypt-1 and Djibouti-1) and 43 from other states (Tamil Nadu-17, Maharashtra-16, Delhi-3, Gujarat-2, West Bengal-2, Uttar Pradesh-2 and Haryana-1).

Nine are cases of local transmission, three each in Idukki and Thrissur districts, two from Palakkad district and one in Ernakulam district. In addition, a health worker in Idukki district was confirmed with the virus infection.

Meanwhile, the test results of 93 patients who were under treatment for Coronavirus were negative today.

1,43,969 people are totally under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,41,919 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,050 are isolated in hospitals. 325 persons were hospitalised today.

In the last 24 hours, 5,239 samples were tested. Till now, samples of 1,37,475 individuals have been sent for testing and of these, the results of 3,460 samples are expected.

Apart from this, 38,146 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, etc as part of Sentinel Surveillance and 36,751 samples were negative. A total of 1,83,201 samples have been sent for testing so far.

Today, seven new places were declared as hotspots while nine were exempted from the list. There are currently 109 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

