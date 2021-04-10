Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Robbers in two cars waylaid a vehicle and stole gold worth Rs 40 lakh after attacking its passengers, including the owner of a Thiruvananthapuram-based jewellery shop, at Mangalapuram on Friday, police said.

They attacked three passengers and stole nearly 700 grams of gold around 8.30 pm. The incident happened on a highway, they said.

"The owner of the vehicle and his driver are at the police station. A third member is missing and his phone is switched off. The gang broke the window of the vehicle and attacked the passengers. The probe is on," a police official told PTI.

Police said the car was coming from Neyyattikara when it was attacked.

