Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): A seriously injured wild elephant that strayed into a residential area at Karikkottakary in Kerala's Kannur district was tranquilised for treatment on Wednesday.

A veterinary team from the Forest Department, led by Dr Ajesh Mohandas, administered the tranquiliser after assessing the animal's condition.

The elephant, which has a broken jaw and is unable to eat or drink, will receive urgent medical care.

Earlier, the District Collector had imposed a prohibitory order in three wards of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat after the elephant was sighted in residential areas.

The restrictions, enforced from 10 a.m. on March 5 to 6 p.m. on March 6, aimed to prevent public gatherings and ensure safety. Violators were warned of action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Human-wildlife conflict is a growing concern in some parts of the district.

On February 24, a wild elephant attack claimed the lives of an elderly tribal couple at Aralam farm in the district. The deceased, identified as Velli, 80, and his wife Leela, 70, were attacked while they were collecting cashew nuts near the Rapid Response Team office at Karikmukku

Follwing the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting on February 27 to address the growing concern about human-wildlife conflict in the state. Ministers from various departments, including Forest, Finance, and Revenue, as well as top officials from the forest wildlife department, state police, and disaster management authority, attended the meeting.

The tribal couple was attacked by the elephant just 600 m away from the Rapid Response Team office. The incident sparked protests from the locals.

The district administration announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the couple's family. (ANI)

