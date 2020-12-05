Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Southern Naval Command on Friday put up a display of armed operations conducted with military precision at the Navy's Operations Demonstration, which was organised as a part of Navy Week - 2020 celebrations.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, the event was conducted inside Ernakulam Channel, Kochi instead of the usual Rajendra Maidan frontage, as per an official release.

The event was witnessed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, along with other invited dignitaries and some select personnel of SNC from the naval jetty of INS Venduruthy.

The demonstration commenced with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft, Gemini, followed by delivering the programme brochure to Chief Guest.

The two-hour-long demonstration included special operations by MARCOS, from air and water; simulation of VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) operations and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters including SAR (Search and Rescue) and Slithering Ops demo.

Ten aircraft which included fixed-wing aircraft Dornier, the anti-submarine warfare helicopter Seaking 42 B, the indigenously manufactured surveillance and search and rescue helicopter ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the "Angels of the Sea" - Chetak helicopters, participated in the formation fly past.

Eight ships of the Southern Naval command undertook various demonstrations which included the simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing demos on the deck of the ship. The participating ships included the Officer training ship INS Tir and INS Tarangini, the Landing Ship Tank INS Magar, the Offshore Patrol Vessels INS Sharda and INS Sunayna, the Hydrographic Survey Ship INS Investigator and Fast Attack Crafts INS Kabra and INS Kalpeni.

The highlight of the evening was the fast-paced special forces operations undertaken by the MARCOS, who displayed stealthy insertion into the enemy area and undertook the demolition of an offshore enemy installation. In addition, the specially trained sniffer dogs of the Indian Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device for the team to thereafter dispose-off safely.

A continuity drill performed by 30 men contingent from INS Dronachraya stood out for its stunning and precise discipline and skills in weapon handling. The display concluded with a Beating Retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony.

All naval ships in the harbour were simultaneously illuminated on completion of the ceremonial sunset ceremony. Incidentally, these events mark the beginning of activities leading to the yearlong celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh being celebrated till December 16, 2021. (ANI)

