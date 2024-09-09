Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (PTI) At a time when the ruling LDF leaders distanced themselves from top IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar's controversial meeting with an RSS leader, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, on Monday came out to the defence of the ADGP, saying that meeting the right-wing leader personally was not a big deal.

Describing the RSS as a significant organisation, Shamseer said there was nothing wrong with a person meeting its leaders.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Balloon Gets Stuck in His Throat Near School Gate in Jawali.

"Individuals meeting each other is not a big issue. A top police officer met an RSS leader. He has already made it clear that his friend had taken him to the leader," the Speaker said when reporters sought his reaction to the raging row.

"So, there was no need to give that much seriousness to the meeting," said Shamseer, who won the Thalassery Assembly seat on a CPI(M) ticket.

Also Read | Gwalior: 2 Brothers Fall in Love With Same Girl From Delhi, Commit Series of Thefts to Fulfill Her Expensive Make-Up Demands; Arrested.

"RSS is a significant organisation in the country. The ADGP has met a person in its leadership position. I don't see any issue with that meeting," the Speaker added.

His statement comes amidst the controversy surrounding the meeting between senior IPS officer Ajith Kumar and a senior RSS leader last year, which continues to cause ripples in Kerala politics.

Ruling Left Democratic Front convenor T P Ramakrishnan has demanded a detailed examination into its cause and intention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)