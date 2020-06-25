Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): The 'Big Demo Day', organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), kicked off on Thursday, offering a platform for the industry to tap into innovative and affordable products and services from the startup ecosystem.

KSUM is the central agency of the Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development in the state.

"The five-day programme, being held in association with state industry bodies, aims at introducing pioneering ideas and technological prowess of startups to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates, and help them leverage the technology to strengthen and scale-up their businesses," said Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission

The cross-sell platform, which facilitates enrolling of both startups and industry, will also be launched on the occasion.

Startups can display the brochure of their products on the platform, and if the products match with the requirement of the industry, the industrialists can interact with them in a win-win situation, he said.

One-to-one pitching and product showcasing will be held as part of the event, which concludes on June 30. Selected startups during the programme will get an opportunity for online interaction with the representatives of corporate firms.

KSUM, in association with various industry bodies, is collecting information to study the needs and problems of industries. (ANI)

