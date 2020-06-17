India News | Kerala Students Union Protest March Turns Violent; Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 17 (ANI): A protest march taken out by Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students' wing of Congress, to Secretariat against various government policies in the education sector turned violent on Wednesday with police resorting to using of tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.

The protest march was organised raising Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's failure in providing textbooks on time, not including marginalised students in online classes and the suicide of a student named Devika recently who allegedly killed herself after she could not continue her education due to lack of facilities at home for online education.

The march turned violent when it reached Secretariat and a large posse of police present used tear gas and water cannons to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala addressed the KSU workers. (ANI)

