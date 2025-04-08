Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to dissolve the advisory committee of a temple in the Kollam district where the RSS "Gana Geetham" (prayer song) was sung during a musical concert.

The TDB, which manages the majority of temples in the Travancore region of Kerala, alleged serious lapses on the part of the committee of the Manjipuzha temple in Kottukal. It is alleged that, in addition to rendering the RSS prayer song, flags and pillars were erected on the temple premises. The Kottarakkara Devaswom Assistant Commissioner conducted an investigation into this, said the TDB.

Based on the complaint received, the Assistant Commissioner of Kottarakkara Devaswom has submitted an investigation report to the Travancore Devaswom Board. TDB officials said the Kottukkal Manjipuzha Temple Advisory Committee would be dissolved immediately after the report was examined.

The TDB pointed out that the flags of political parties, religious and communal organisations, or flags resembling them should not be hoisted or symbols displayed in the temple or temple premises.

The Travancore Devaswom Board will strictly implement the High Court order. In this regard, a meeting of District Deputy Devaswom Commissioners, assistant Devaswom commissioners, and Devaswom Commissioners was held at the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters on Tuesday.

The TDB said that if political, religious and communal organisations are allowed to hoist their flags or propagate their ideology in temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board, strict action will be taken against the officials responsible for it.

It has been noticed that flags and pillars are being hoisted in the name of the Temple Advisory Committee to circumvent the current order. No temple advisory committee under the Travancore Devaswom Board has its own flag or symbols. Strict action will be taken against advisory committees that take such steps, the TDB said. (ANI)

