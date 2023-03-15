BJP worker after being attacked in Palakkad (Photo/ANI)

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): A case was registered after three people including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly assaulted with weapons, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

The two BJP workers namely Vishnu and Dinesh were allegedly attacked with weapons. Vishnu's mother was also attacked when she tried to stop the attackers.

All three have been admitted to a hospital. Alathur Police has registered a case in the matter and started the investigation.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)