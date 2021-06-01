Idukki (Ker), Jun 1 (PTI) A Kerala police constable and a station house officer on patrol were injured when a man attacked them using a stone in Marayur in Idukki on Tuesday, police said.

Constable Ajesh Paul and SHO C R Ratheesh were seriously injured in the attack which took place under Mayaur police station limits and have been admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam, police said.

The accused, 28-year old Sulaiman, has been arrested.

The man attacked the police personnel attached to the Marayur station when he was questioned after being found not wearing a mask in a public place to prevent COVID-19 infection, they said.

Paul suffered serious head injury in the stone pelting by the accused.

He fell unconscious and was being subjected to surgery at the private hospital in Ernakulam.

Ratheesh, who was hit on the head by the accused, has been put under observation in the same hospital, police said.

According to police, Sulaiman, a history-sheeter, was roaming around without wearing a mask and got agitated when he was questioned about his behaviour.PTI TGB SS

