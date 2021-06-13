Thiruvananthapuram, June 13 (PTI): Kerala reported 11,584 new cases of COVID-19 and 206 related deaths on Saturday.

With this, the total affected so far in the State to 26,98,214 and the toll of fatalities to 11,181.

State Health Minister Veena George said 94,677 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 12.24 per cent.

Till now,2,12,20,925 samples have been tested.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of positive cases today at 1,775 followed by Thrissurwith 1,373 and Kollam with 1,312.

"Out of those found infected today, 83 reached the State from outside while 10,793 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 642 are yet to be traced. Sixty-six health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Meanwhile 17,856 people recuperated from the disease taking the total cured in the State to 25,93,625.

Currently, there are 1,23,003 people under treatment.

There are 5,38,215 people under observation out of which 30,675 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Two more regions were added to the list of hot spots in the State, taking its total number to 882.

