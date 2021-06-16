Thiruvananthapuram, June 16 (PTI): Kerala reported 13,270 new COVID-19 cases and 147 related deaths on Tuesday taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655.

State Health Minister Veena George said 1,12,521 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 11.79 per cent.

Till now, 2,15,06,139 samples have been tested in the State.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of positive cases today --1,793, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,678 and Malappuram with 1,350 cases.

"Out of those found infected today, 86 reached the State from outside while 12,471 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 638 are yet to be traced. A total of 75 health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 15,689 people recuperated from the disease taking the total cured in the State to 26,39,593.

Currently, there are 1,09,794 people under treatment.

There are 4,92,340 peoples under observation out of which 29,012 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 19 more new hot spots taking the total to 908 in the State.

