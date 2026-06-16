India News | Keralam: 7-year-old Boy Dies of Shigella Infection

Malappuram (Keralam) [India], June 16 (ANI): A seven-year-old boy, identified as Arjav from Pookkottur in Malappuram district, succumbed to a Shigella infection while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Keralam.

Arjav was a second-grade student of Malappuram AUP School. He was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on June 12 after suffering from severe fever and diarrhoea.

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His condition worsened during treatment, and he succumbed to the illness.

According to Health Department data, Shigella cases have been increasing across the state. Two more children were recently diagnosed with the infection in the Kozhikode district.

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The newly reported cases include a one-year-old child from Kunnamangalam and a nine-year-old child from Payyoli. While the nine-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, the condition of the one-year-old child undergoing treatment at the Medical College remains critical.

Since January this year, a total of 135 Shigella cases have been confirmed across Kerala. Of these, 68 cases were reported from Kozhikode District alone. The number of cases has risen sharply during the monsoon season, with 61 infections reported in June so far.

In view of the increasing spread of the disease, the Health Department and local self-government institutions have intensified preventive measures. As part of these efforts, health officials recently ordered the closure of a tender coconut shop in Tirurangadi after Shigella bacteria were detected there.

Health authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, as the disease spreads through contaminated food and water.

Earlier, addressing concerns surrounding both the Nipah virus and Shigella infections in the state, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday stated that the situation remains under control.

Talking to reporters regarding the Nipah virus cases, Muraleedharan said, "A patient remains on a ventilator after undergoing approximately 30 tests for Nipah virus, with 29 other individuals testing negative and showing no symptoms, indicating the situation is under control."

Providing a briefing on the current status of the Shigella outbreak, the Minister assured that the authorities are maintaining continuous vigilance and that all necessary medical protocols are being followed.

"Additionally, 135 cases of Shigella have been reported with three deaths: a 3-year-old baby, a 4-year-old girl, and a 59-year-old housewife... Continuous monitoring is going on... Medicines are stocked and distributed... There is no communication gap within the team," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)