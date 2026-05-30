India News | Keralam CM Satheesan Directs Authorities to Reinstate Principal Suspended for Social Media Post

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 30 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday directed authorities to revoke the suspension of a school principal who was suspended over a Facebook post allegedly insulting the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), S Javad, Principal of Attingal Model Higher Secondary School, was suspended by the Director of General Education on Friday. Neither the Chief Minister nor his office had lodged a complaint regarding the matter. The suspension was initiated based on a complaint received from an external party.

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The action against the principal came just two days before his retirement. Taking this circumstance into consideration, the Chief Minister instructed officials to withdraw the suspension order.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan termed the Governor Rajendra Arlekar's address to the 16th State Legislative Assembly as a "bold roadmap for a new era of Keralam", saying it blends infrastructure push with welfare initiatives.

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"The Governor's Address lays out a bold roadmap for a new era of #Keralam -- blending visionary infrastructure projects with people-centric social sector initiatives," Satheesan posted on X.

He added that the policy direction reflects a "balanced and progressive approach" towards development.

"From strengthening connectivity and modern development to safeguarding welfare and inclusivity, the policy direction reflects a balanced and progressive approach towards building a stronger, future-ready Keralam," he said. CPI(M) Keralam, however, slammed the address for allegedly failing to confront the Union government on key issues.

"The Governor's policy address presented in the Assembly today contains no decisive proposals that can advance Keralam's future, comprehensive development, or people's welfare," the party said in a post on X.

It alleged the speech "avoids raising the issues that must be addressed regarding the Union government and maintains silence on matters that the state is duty-bound to demand as its rightful entitlement" due to "political subservience to the BJP".

The party also pointed out the absence of any reference to "the Union government's policies that are striking at the very roots of fiscal federalism" and said the address "remains silent on the attempt to dismantle MGNREGA through the proposed VBG RAM G Act". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)