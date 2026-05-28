India News | Keralam CM VD Satheesan Expresses Wishes of Harmony and Unity on Occasion of Eid-al-Adha

Panakkad (Keralam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing harmony for everyone in the state.

The Keralam CM visited the residence of the Indian Union Muslim League State President, Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, on the occasion. MLA and IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

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Speaking with reporters later, CM Satheesan expressed elation over his first visit to Malabar after assuming office. Extending greetings of the festival, the CM wished for an end to caste and religious differences during such celebrations.

"This is my first visit to Malabar after taking the oath and assuming office. I am happy that my first visit was to the Panakkad Tharavad on such an important day like Eid...We all had breakfast together this morning. My wish is that the coming days in Kerala should be ones where people from all sections of society can celebrate every religious occasion together, beyond caste and religious differences, and where families can sit together and celebrate in harmony. That is our dream, and our collective goal is to make it a reality in Kerala. I am extremely happy to have come to this family, to Panakkad Tharavad, and to have become part of the Eid celebrations here today. I extend Eid greetings to everyone," he said.

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Meanwhile, Muslims across Keralam celebrated Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Zuha or Bakrid, Islam's second most significant festival, with special prayers and community gatherings held across the state.

Special Eid-ul-Adha prayers were offered at the Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram, where religious scholar VP Suhaib Moulavi called for communal harmony, social unity, and collective resistance against divisive forces.

Addressing worshippers after the prayers, Moulavi said, "At a time when attempts are being made to divide society, we must stand united as one. Efforts to create divisions in the name of caste and religion should be collectively defeated. No religion teaches hatred towards one another."

Calling for mutual respect among communities, Moulavi urged people to avoid actions or controversies that may hurt religious sentiments.

"We must respect the sentiments of all communities. Unnecessary controversies like the one that happened during Vishu celebrations involving non-vegetarian food should not be created. Such acts should not be done even as a joke. One should never insult what others worship," he said.

He also said celebrations involving the public display of slaughtered goat heads should not take place.

Highlighting the importance of value-based education, he stressed that, "Students should not gain only technical knowledge; they must also understand values and grow into people with good culture and character," he said.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)

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