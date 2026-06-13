India News | Keralam CM's Swift Response, Clears Aid to Victim of Medical Negligence

Keralam [India], June 13 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan took a major step and cleared the pending arrears for a native of Palakkad who had to undergo amputation of her hand due to alleged negligence by the Health Department.

Taking cognisance of the reports that the financial assistance had been delayed to the victim for four months, CM stated that necessary instructions have already been issued in this matter.

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https://x.com/vdsatheesan/status/2065707146986295782?s=20

"As soon as my attention was drawn to reports that financial assistance announced by the previous government for #Vinodini, a native of #Palakkad who had to undergo amputation of her hand due to alleged negligence by the Health Department, had been delayed for four months, I immediately contacted the Director of the Women and Child Development Department," he said on X.

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He further said that financial assistance to Vinodini and other children was being provided under the Sponsorship Scheme of the Women and Child Development Department.

"The pending arrears will be cleared at the earliest using the available funds. Necessary instructions have already been issued in this regard," he added.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested on Saturday by Keralam Police for allegedly issuing death threats over the phone to CM VD Satheesan and his family over the phone, officials said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sony Thomas, a native of Vailakkad in Attingal, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged with the Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram. The Cyber Cell has also initiated a parallel investigation into the matter to trace the digital trail of the calls.

As per the FIR, the accused repeatedly called the official caller ID number of the Thiruvananthapuram City District Police Command Centre (DPCC) at around 6:50 pm on Thursday. During these calls, he allegedly issued threats to kill VD Satheesan and members of his family.

Police officials stated that the accused was apprehended soon after the complaint was registered, and preliminary verification of call records confirmed repeated contact from the same number.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police personnel that he held personal animosity towards VD Satheesan and wanted to "gain notoriety" by issuing threats to kill him and his family, as mentioned in the FIR.

Officials further said that the motive behind the act appears to be an attempt to create panic and gain attention, though a detailed probe is underway to ascertain whether any other factors or individuals are involved in the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and the accused remains in custody as further investigation continues.

Police have also assured that security protocols are being reviewed in light of the threat perception. Authorities said more details will be shared after the completion of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)