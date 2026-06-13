India News | Keralam: Fake Notes Found in Cash Deposited at Bank in Kannur

Kannur (Keralam) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Kerala Police in Kannur launched an investigation after eight counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes were detected in a cash deposit made at a private bank branch.

The incident came to light on May 29. The counterfeit notes were allegedly detected in a bundle of cash deposited by a woman from the Echur area into her savings account.

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According to the police, the woman had brought Rs 4.26 lakh for deposit when bank officials identified eight counterfeit Rs 500 notes during cash verification. The notes were subsequently handed over to the police.

According to Jishnu B, Sub Inspector, Kannur Town police, "Based on a complaint lodged by the bank manager, the Kannur Town police registered a case and launched an investigation."

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The police said there is no evidence at present to suggest that the depositor was directly involved in any criminal activity.

Investigators are examining whether the counterfeit notes had unknowingly come into her possession through a third party and were later deposited at the bank.

Earlier, on May 30, in coordinated anti-narcotics operations carried out by the Cochin Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), substantial quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, intended for illicit distribution and trafficking were seized at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh.

The release stated that a total of over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances had been seized in these operations. Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at the airport, concealment in courier consignments and outbound export cargo.

These seizures highlight DRI's continued vigilance and its focused efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating through international and domestic channels.

During the last financial year, DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs. 70.76 crore in Keralam and arrested 21 persons in connection with various NDPS cases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)